Lorraine Warren, Paranormal Investigator Who Inspired ‘The Conjuring’ Series, Dies at 92

Lorraine Warren, the renowned paranormal investigator whose work inspired The Conjuring film franchise, has died at age 92. Vera Farmiga, who portrayed Warren in the film series, paid tribute to her on Twitter Friday. “ I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her... Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so,” Farmiga wrote. “Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now.” Warren and her husband, Ed Warren, founded the New England Society for Psychic Research, wrote 10 books together, and lectured across the world. The couple investigated a number of high-profile hauntings, including the Lindley Street poltergeist, the West Point ghost, and the Amityville horrors, which became the subject of 17 films. Their work investigating the Perron farmhouse is what led to The Conjuring, and their investigation into a purportedly possessed Raggedy Anne doll became the basis for three Anabelle films.

Warren was a devout Christian and self-professed clairvoyant. She claimed her spiritual abilities developed during Catholic school, where she was punished for remarking on the auras of her teachers. In a 2014 interview, Warren’s son-in-law, Tony Spera, said she wished to be remembered for “perhaps making a difference in people’s lives. In helping to resolve their problems, and in some cases brought families closer to their faith.”