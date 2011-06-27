Los Alamos Lab Evacuated

CHEAT SHEET
Wildfires in New Mexico forced the evacuation of the Los Alamos nuclear laboratory, but officials say all hazardous material is safe. The fires came within a mile of the lab, prompting authorities to dispatch emergency crews to key areas of the site and evacuate 100 nonessential personnel. Gov. Susanna Martinez toured the lab’s emergency center last night. "My administration will make every effort to provide support for local emergency response crews," she said.