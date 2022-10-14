Los Angeles Carjacking Victim Dead After Being Dragged Under SUV by Murder Suspect
HORRENDOUS
A carjacking victim was killed Thursday after being dragged under their car for almost a mile by a murder suspect fleeing Los Angeles police, authorities said. The man, wanted for an unrelated murder, was in the passenger seat of a Toyota Prius being pursued by cops. When that car crashed, the suspect fled on foot and carjacked a gray SUV, police spokesperson Tony Im told the Los Angeles Times. The carjacking victim ended up under their stolen car as the suspect sped off and was dragged for almost a mile with police units still in pursuit. The horror chase ended when the suspect rolled the SUV, Im said. The carjacking victim was pronounced dead as officers began an hours-long standoff with the suspect in the rolled SUV, who refused to exit the vehicle. Police were ultimately able to arrest the murder suspect without incident.