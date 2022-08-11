Anne Heche Under Investigation for Felony DUI in Fiery Crash: TMZ
HEAT IS ON
Los Angeles authorities are investigating Anne Heche, the actress who drove her car into a Los Angeles home at high speed last week, for a felony DUI in connection to the crash, TMZ reported Wednesday. Heche remains in a coma, in “extreme critical condition,” after the incident last Friday, a representative said. The felony DUI investigation replaces a previously reported probe for a misdemeanor hit and run. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the charge was upgraded after Lynne Mishele, the occupant of the home that went up in a blaze after the crash, said she had suffered cuts that required medical treatment. Though investigators obtained a warrant to test her blood shortly after the crash, it remains unclear whether Heche had been driving under the influence. “The investigation is ongoing pending the blood result,” an investigator told the Times on Wednesday afternoon.