    Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Dead at 93

    ‘the big Dodger in the sky’

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Tommy Lasorda, the legendary Dodgers stalwart, has died at the age 93 from a heart attack, the Dodgers said Friday. Lasorda, a former pitcher, managed the Los Angeles Dodgers for two decades and was still working for the organization up until 2020 for a record-breaking 71st season. “I bleed Dodger blue and when I die, I’m going to the big Dodger in the sky,” he once said. Lasorda won two World Series titles as manager during his 70-year association with the franchise and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

