Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Dead at 93
‘the big Dodger in the sky’
Tommy Lasorda, the legendary Dodgers stalwart, has died at the age 93 from a heart attack, the Dodgers said Friday. Lasorda, a former pitcher, managed the Los Angeles Dodgers for two decades and was still working for the organization up until 2020 for a record-breaking 71st season. “I bleed Dodger blue and when I die, I’m going to the big Dodger in the sky,” he once said. Lasorda won two World Series titles as manager during his 70-year association with the franchise and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.