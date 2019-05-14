Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Monday on suspicion of domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A witness allegedly saw Urias shove a woman to the ground during an argument in a parking lot at the Beverly Center, TMZ reported. “We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information. As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident,” the Dodgers said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case.” Urias was released on bond Tuesday. His initial court date is set for June 4.