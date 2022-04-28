Cops Allegedly Find Gun Stash at A$AP Rocky’s Hollywood Home

CHEAT SHEET
Investigators in Los Angeles have allegedly found a cache of guns following a search of A$AP Rocky’s Hollywood home. The search was prompted by allegations that the rapper wounded someone in a non-fatal shooting in November during an altercation in Tinseltown. According to TMZ, A$AP Rocky was reportedly shocked to be implicated in the shooting when he was arrested last week at LAX airport. He was returning from a trip to Barbados with pop-star Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple’s child. Authorities told TMZ that they’ll run ballistics tests on the seized guns to determine whether or not any were used in the shooting and investigate if any are owned illegally.