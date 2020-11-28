Los Angeles Issues Another Stay-at-Home Order as COVID Cases Surge Nationwide
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Los Angeles issued a new stay-at-home order late Friday tightening coronavirus restrictions amid a nationwide surge in cases. The edict takes effect Monday. Residents are advised to remain at home as much as possible. The order prohibits all gatherings outside the home except for constitutionally protected ones like protests and church services, and limits even essential retail stores to 35 percent capacity. Schools can remain open, but if any one school records three or more coronavirus infections within a 14-day period, it must close for two weeks. Parks and beaches will remain open, but the outdoor operations of gyms and similar recreational facilities will be capped at 50 percent. Los Angeles County, the nation’s largest, has consistently ranked among the U.S. localities with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19. The order comes the same day as the nation passed 13 million cases, notching nearly 4 million in just one month.