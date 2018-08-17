Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: Trump Does ‘Plenty of Racist Things’

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is mulling a 2020 presidential run, has said President Donald Trump has done “plenty of racist things” to divide the nation and has delivered very little. “We need to show this is not a strong man. This is a thin-skinned and ineffective person who isn’t saying everything wrong. He’s bringing up some good points, but he’s not producing anything,” Garcetti said. “And then the rest of the time he’s dividing us and trying to take things away from us.” He didn’t go as far as saying Trump is a racist but said “he certainly has done plenty of racist things,” and added that it’s important for the public to know if Trump used the N-word as alleged by Omarosa Manigault-Newman. No candidate has ever ascended directly from a mayor’s office to the presidency, but the two-term Democratic mayor has already visited the important primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire as he mulls his run.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10