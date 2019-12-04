Los Angeles Police Officer Allegedly Caught on Bodycam Groping a Dead Woman
A Los Angeles police officer is under investigation after a random review of body camera footage allegedly showed him fondling a dead woman’s breasts, according to LAPD officials. The Los Angeles Times reports that the incident occurred when the unnamed officer and his partner responded to a call that a woman might be dead in a residential unit. Once the two determined the woman was dead, the officer’s partner went back to the patrol car to get something, and the accused officer turned off his body camera and allegedly groped the woman’s breasts, LAPD officials said. The cameras worn by LAPD officers save audio and video two minutes prior to being activated. “We immediately launched an administrative investigation once we learned about the incident, and we assigned the officer to home,” chief spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Times. Assistant Chief Robert Arcos said the recording was “very disturbing.”