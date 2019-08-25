LA Sheriff’s Deputy Fabricated Sniper Shooting, Cut Holes in Shirt

CHEAT SHEET
Last week, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy claimed he had been shot at by a sniper while standing in a police station parking lot, sparking a massive search for the gunman. Now, authorities say, he admits he made it all up. “Angel Reinosa admitted that he was not shot at from the apartment complex area as he previously claimed,” Capt. Kent Wegener said, according to NBC Los Angeles. “He also told investigators that he had caused the holes in his uniform shirt by cutting it with a knife.” Wegener added: “There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder—completely fabricated.” Reinosa, who had recently received an unfavorable performance review, will likely face criminal charges.