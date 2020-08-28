L.A. to File Criminal Charges Against TikTok Stars Who Threw Stripper House Party
PARTY’S OVER
Los Angeles’s Office of the City Attorney will file criminal charges against TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray, who recently threw a non-socially distant house party complete with strippers. City Attorney Mike Feuer was expected to announce a wider crackdown on Friday against party houses that violated the city’s ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. A news release said charges would include some stemming from Hall and Gray’s highly publicized parties. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti previously disconnected utilities to Hall’s Hollywood Hills mansion, citing repeated parties thrown despite several warnings. “This house has turned into a nightclub in the hills,” Garcetti said at the time. L.A. County has recorded at least 237,000 cases of COVID-19, making it one of the worst hotspots in the nation.