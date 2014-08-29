Lost Roald Dahl Chapter Published

An omitted chapter from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, found among author Roald Dahl’s papers after his death, is being published for the first time. The chapter was initially deemed “too wild, subversive and insufficiently moral” at the time of the book’s publication, according to The Guardian. In the chapter, Charlie, his mother, and the other children (originally eight instead of four) are brought into the Vanilla Fudge Room, where they face the Pounding and Cutting Room, where “the rough fudge gets tipped out of the wagons into the mouth of a huge machine. The machine then pounds it against the floor until it is all nice and smooth and thin. After that, a whole lot of knives come down and go chop chop chop, cutting it up into neat little squares, ready for the shops,” the chapter reads. The chapter will be published in Saturday’s Guardian Review.
