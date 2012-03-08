Lottery Winner Loses Welfare

The state of Michigan has figured out that winning the lottery is not like being unemployed. The Department of Human Services has cut off welfare to Amanda Clayton, a 24-year-old woman who hit a $1 million lottery jackpot last fall yet continued to collect $200 a month in food aid. Her case has also been referred to state anti-fraud officials to investigate. Clayton, who has two children, defended her decision to the Detroit news crew that tracked her down. “I feel that it’s OK because, I mean, I have no income, and I have bills to pay. I have two houses.” She bought a second house, along with a car, when she won the lottery. After it was discovered that another Michigan resident continued to get public assistance after winning a $2 million jackpot in 2010, a Republican lawmaker sponsored a bill that would trigger a state notification whenever someone wins more than $1,000 in the lottery.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
HERE WE GO
Lindsey Graham Opens Investigation Into Bidens and Ukraine
The Senate Judiciary chairman sent a letter to Pompeo requesting documents just as the public impeachment hearings concluded in the House.12 hrs ago
- 2
TO SAY THE LEAST
Bill Barr: Epstein Death Was a ‘Perfect Storm of Screw-Ups’
The attorney general expressed concern over the numerous irregularities at the Manhattan jail where Epstein was being held.4 hrs ago
- 3
Surprise!
The Surprise Kate Spade Sale Is Unbelievable
Bags, jewelry, clothing, and bundles are all on sale!Ad by Kate Spade
- 4
WE’RE LISTENING
Bolton Makes Mystery Return to Twitter, Teases ‘Backstory’
Trump’s former national security adviser’s account has been silent since he left the White House in September.2 hrs ago
- 5
HOLIDAY DRESSING
Take 40% Off Your Entire Purchase at Banana Republic
Banana Republic’s new arrivals are filled with holiday-ready pieces to help give you a bit of oomph in your wardrobe.11 days ago
- 6
WITH ALL DUE RESPECT
Trumps—and Jon Voight?—Make Surprise Visit to Dover AF Base
Donald and Melania, and the right-wing Oscar winner, made an unannounced trip to receive the remains of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan, as WH fight with Navy escalates.3 hrs ago
- 7
REPENTANCE
Ex-Fox Anchor Donates Half a Million to Press Freedom Group
Shepard Smith announcement came during his first public appearance after abruptly leaving Fox News.6 hrs ago
- 8
CRISIS AVERTED
South Korea Decides to Stay in Japan Intelligence Alliance
Seoul officials had threatened to leave the strategic General Security of Military Information Agreement alliance at midnight Friday.4 hrs ago
- 9
MIC DROP
South Korean Boy Band BTS Not Exempt From Military Service
The popular Grammy-nominated Bangtan Boys will have to take an 18-month break to serve.5 hrs ago
- 10
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL
Frontier Airlines Sends Errant Thanksgiving Flight Warning
The budget carrier says it did not mean to send the freakout-inducing email to thousands of customers warning them of a change to their holiday flights.4 hrs ago