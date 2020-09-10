Lou Dobbs Ignores Woodward Tapes: Trump Had a ‘Great Day!’

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs is well known for his over-the-top sycophancy for President Donald Trump, praising the “greatest president ever” for making weekends “possible for us all” and claiming Trump’s set a standard “that most mortals won’t be able to meet.”

Dobbs, who also serves as an informal presidential adviser, ratcheted up the “Dear Leader” adulation even further Wednesday night while simultaneously ignoring the day’s bombshell revelations that Trump intentionally downplayed the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours before Dobbs took to air, audio recordings were released from legendary journalist Bob Woodward’s slate of interviews with Trump earlier this year for his upcoming book. In a Feb. 7 conversation, Trump acknowledged that the virus was airborne and deadlier than “even your strenuous flus,” even though the president would claim repeatedly to the public at the time that it would “disappear.”

More than a month later, and after he belatedly declared a national emergency, Trump told Woodward that he “wanted to always play it down,” adding that he still likes “playing it down” because he didn’t “want to create a panic.”

Despite the story dominating the media landscape, Dobbs ignored it during his Wednesday broadcast. Instead, Dobbs hyped up the president’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by a far-right anti-immigration crank and Trump’s promise to draw down troop levels in the Middle East.

“President Trump today had a great day, a day that any president could only dream of,” Dobbs beamed.

“That nomination comes weeks after President Trump brokered an historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” he continued. “It’s an achievement that has eluded every president, every administration since the founding of Israel in 1948.”

After boasting about the troop withdrawal and what he called Trump’s “exemplary diplomatic record,” Dobbs pointed to a handful of cherrypicked political polls and a good day for the stock market as “indicators of the president’s surging strength.” He then welcomed on White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

“You guys must have been dreaming about this kind of response of the market today,” Dobbs said, introducing Kudlow.