Lou Dobbs Sorry for Doxxing Trump Accuser

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs posted on social media what is purported to be the telephone number and address of Jessica Leeds, one of the women who has stepped forward to accuse Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her. Dobbs, who has openly supported Trump, quote-tweeted a user who posted Leeds’ personal data, adding: “This is the Dirtiest Campaign in our History.” As of this writing, the tweet has not been deleted. The quoted tweet alleges that Leeds is “tied to” the Clinton Foundation because the displayed phone numbers for Leeds and the foundation match—a statement that is not true. Leeds and another woman, Rachel Crooks, spoke with The New York Times about their encounters with Trump in an article that was published Wednesday night. Both allege the GOP nominee made inappropriate sexual advances on them. Trump has since threatened to sue the Times for its “reckless” and “defematory” story, and demanded a retraction from the newspaper.
UPDATE: Dobbs later apologized for doxxing Leeds, writing on Twitter: “My Retweet,My Mistake,My Apology to Jessica Leeds Lou Dobbs tweets Trump accuser's address and phone.” He punctunated the apology with the hashtags #MAGA (Make America Great Again) and #Dobbs.