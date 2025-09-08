Loud Boos at Trump Hit Airwaves Despite U.S. Open’s Request

The U.S. Open lost its bid to spare viewers at home from the crowd’s icy reception to President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Loud boos directed at Trump were still heard in Disney-owned ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, despite an earlier request from the United States Tennis Association not to air any negative reactions to the president’s attendance.

ESPN/ABC show President Donald Trump during the national anthem at the US Open. The crowd can be heard booing, and the President reacted with a sly grin. pic.twitter.com/3HWYZfhl0x — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 7, 2025

An email sent by the organization’s leadership, first obtained by journalist Ben Rothenberg, had asked broadcasters “to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity.”

Trump attended the highly anticipated match as a guest of Swiss watchmaker Rolex. When he stepped out of the swanky suite, he was greeted by a mix of cheers and jeers in the stadium.

In a clip of the ESPN/ABC coverage, the same rowdy uproar could be heard as cameras panned to Trump saluting the national anthem. He broke out in a smile shortly before the broadcast turned elsewhere.

“The jeers and catcalls, resounding in Arthur Ashe Stadium, were clearly audible,” columnist Nancy Armour wrote in USA Today of ABC and ESPN’s coverage, adding, “ABC and ESPN refused to kowtow.”

While ESPN livestreamed the men’s final, it was broadcast on ABC.

The mixed reaction to Trump was most prominent after the first set, according to The Athletic, which reported that the moment was not aired on ABC.

But viewers who missed the boos during the live coverage were quickly brought up to speed by several networks that covered the crowd’s reaction to Trump later on Sunday.

Laura Robson, a retired tennis star who covered the match for Sky Sports, reported “a lot of boos” as Trump came out.

Canada’s CBC News Network similarly devoted a segment to the booing using clips from spectators at the Arthur Ashe stadium in Trump’s native Queens, New York.

MSNBC’s The Weekend: Primetime also closed out its Sunday show with coverage of the event.

“This is a guy who just puts himself everywhere and now you’ve got this attempt to try to cover up the reaction to what he elicits when he goes to these events,” host Ayman Mohyeldin said.

The United States Tennis Association told CNN, “We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions.”

An unnamed person briefed on ESPN’s plans told The Athletic that the broadcaster planned to show Trump as it normally would during sporting events.