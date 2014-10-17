‘Loud Music’ Killer Gets Life Sentence

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at News 4
Michael Dunn has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the November 2012 murder of 17-year-old Jordan Davis, whom Dunn shot in a dispute over loud music. For the first time, Dunn publicly apologized for killing Davis, saying, “If I could roll back time and do things differently, I would. I was in fear for my life and I did what I thought I had to do. Still, I am mortified I took a life, whether it was justified or not.” Davis’s parents offered emotional statements in court. “For me, there will be no college graduation. There will be no daughter-in-law. For me, there will be no future generation,” his mother said.