‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian
'THE LOUDEST MOUTH'
The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
But Kathleen Harrison, whose husband was among four victims killed in the nasty crash, told TMZ that Kardashian, who recently passed a first-year law student exam in Los Angeles, should keep the legal opinions to herself. “I don’t think that we want our local proceedings in any state taken over by who has the loudest mouth out there, because people don’t know all the details — they are running on emotion,” Harrison told TMZ.