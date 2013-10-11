Louie Gohmert Says John McCain Supports al Qaeda

Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, implied that Sen. John McCain is a supporter of al Qaeda.

In his opening statement at a town hall forum during Washington, D.C.’s Values Voters Summit, an annual conservative meeting, Gohmert attacked a certain Arizona senator—who was very clearly not Jeff Flake—as “a guy who's been to Syria and supported al Qaeda and rebels.” Gohmert also criticized McCain for meeting with former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi before supporting military intervention in North Africa as well as the senator’s past support for former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak.

McCain, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, is a decorated Naval veteran who spent six years being held by the North Vietnamese as a prisoner of war.