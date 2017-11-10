CHEAT SHEET
    Louis C.K.’s New Film Dropped Following Allegations

    Matt Wilstein

    Senior Writer

    I Love You, Daddy, a new film directed and starring comedian Louis C.K. is unlikely to hit theaters after the company set to distribute it, The Orchard, announced on Friday that it was dropping the film. The decision follows a major story in The New York Times in which five different women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct. The movie, which has been compared to early Woody Allen films, deals directly with the question of whether you can still respect someone's art if you no longer respect the artist.