Louis C.K.’s New Film Dropped Following Allegations

Matt WilsteinSenior WriterUpdated Nov. 10, 2017 10:26AM ET / Published Nov. 10, 2017 10:14AM ET I Love You, Daddy, a new film directed and starring comedian Louis C.K. is unlikely to hit theaters after the company set to distribute it, The Orchard, announced on Friday that it was dropping the film. The decision follows a major story in The New York Times in which five different women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct. The movie, which has been compared to early Woody Allen films, deals directly with the question of whether you can still respect someone's art if you no longer respect the artist.