Louis C.K. in Israel: ‘I’d Rather Be in Auschwitz Than New York City’
Louis C.K., whose attempted comeback has drawn criticism, told a crowd in Israel: “I’d rather be in Auschwitz than New York City. I mean now, not when it was open.” The Tel Aviv crowd laughed and applauded the 52-year-old, whose paternal grandfather is Jewish, according to the New York Daily News. The comedian, ostracized and dropped from movies after facing multiple graphic allegations of sexual harassment, has been trying to re-establish himself through small performances at comedy clubs. At the Tel Aviv show, he reportedly recommended that the men in the audience not masturbate in front of women—the sex act that made him a #MeToo figure. “If they say ‘yes,’ then still don’t do it, because it’s not popular.” He’s slated to perform in Slovakia on Saturday to a sold-out crowd.