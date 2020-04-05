Louis C.K. Releases Special No One Asked for, Jokes About Sexual Misconduct
Louis C.K. released a surprise stand-up special Saturday on his website, charging $7.99 per view. In “Sincerely Louis C.K.” the disgraced comedian repeated jokes about the sexual misconduct that drove him out of public life: “I like jerking off, I don’t like being alone, that’s all I can tell you. I get lonely, it’s just sad. I like company. I like to share. I’m good at it, too. If you’re good at juggling, you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark.”
He also compared women having sex to slavery. “It’s kind of like a Negro spiritual. It’s sort of similar. So to assume that she likes it is like if they heard slaves singing in the field and you’re like, ‘Hey, they’re having a good time out there,'” he says.
Revelations that he had masturbated in front of women and made other sexual transgressions put a halt to his career in recent years, but C.K. quietly returned to touring in 2018 and has continued since.