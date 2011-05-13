Louisiana Braces for Flooding

CHEAT SHEET
In attempt to divert a disastrous flooding of New Orleans, federal engineers have decided to open up a major spillway and send the Mississippi's deluge to millions of acres of Cajun country instead. The opening of the Morganza Spillway will be the first in 38 years. "This is a historic amount of water," Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal said. Thousands of people in the areas soon to be flooded are fleeing their homes, as the spillway could be opened as soon as Saturday. Several thousand of their homes stand at risk to flooding.