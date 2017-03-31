Louisiana Cop Gets 40 Years in Prison for Shooting Death of Autistic Boy

Read it at AP
Louisiana police officer Derrick Stafford was sentenced to 40 years behind bars for his conviction of manslaughter over the shooting death of a 6-year-old autistic boy. Stafford fatally shot Jeremy Mardis during a car chase in Marksville, Louisiana, in November 2015. Mardis’ father Christopher Few was also shot and injured. According to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, will serve a 40-year sentence for manslaughter and a 15-year sentence for attempted manslaughter concurrently. Body camera footage showed Few in his car with his hands up as Stafford and another officer fired a collective 18 shots at them.