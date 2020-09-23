One Breonna Taylor Cop Hit With Lesser Charge, Two Others Walk

One of the three Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky EMT worker fatally shot in her home during a botched police raid, has been indicted on charges of wanton endangerment, a judge announced Wednesday.

In a virtual court hearing, Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell said a grand jury had indicted former officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. Officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were not charged, and no homicide charges were laid.

According to Kentucky law, wanton endangerment is considered when an individual “engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person,” and shows extreme indifference to human life. The charge carries a maximum sentence of fines of up to $10,000 and five years in prison.

Hankison, who will be held on $15,000 bond once arrested, had already been fired from the Louisville P.D. for “extreme violations” of the department’s policies in the shooting. The 44-year-old, who joined the P.D. in 2003, “wantonly and blindly” fired 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment after her boyfriend had fired the first shot—including shooting through the patio door and window. Some of the rounds went into a neighbor’s apartment, according to a termination letter that said Hankison violated two aspects of standard police protocol: Use of deadly force and obedience to rules and regulations. In the letter, the interim police chief said Hankison’s conduct was a “shock to the conscience.”

Authorities said Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenny Walker, were asleep in their apartment on March 13 when officers executed a “no-knock” search warrant as part of an investigation into a suspected drug dealer who lived in a different part of town and had already been arrested.

Taylor was shot several times, prompting an FBI investigation and a wave of protests alongside the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. The charges come days after the city of Louisville reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor’s family in their wrongful death lawsuit over the alleged use of excessive force.

“I cannot begin to imagine Ms. Palmer’s pain, and I am deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna’s death,” Mayor Greg Fischer said last week when announcing the multimillion-dollar deal that also included several police reforms to ensure officer accountability and more oversight for search warrants.

In anticipation of the grand jury’s decision this week, both the mayor and the interim police chief made “state of emergency” declarations. Streets and downtown parking garages were closed, some local businesses boarded up their storefronts, and the federal courthouse was shuttered for the week.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear activated the National Guard on Wednesday to quell any fallout and the mayor implemented a three-day curfew.

Internal records obtained by the Louisville Courier Journal showed that the “no-knock” search warrant was granted by a judge as part of a narcotics investigation into Jamarcus Glover, who once dated Taylor.

The narcotics investigation into Glover involved five search warrants—including one for Taylor’s apartment—and more than 60 officers. LMPD Deputy Chief LaVita Chavous was even on the scene to coordinate.

An affidavit alleged that Glover went to Taylor’s apartment in January and left with a “suspicious USPS package” before going to a “known drug house.” The warrant also stated that a car registered to Taylor was seen in front of the “drug house” on several occasions, which was about 10 miles from Taylor’s apartment.

In reality, neither Taylor nor Walker, her new boyfriend, had “any criminal history for drugs of violence,” or any drugs at the apartment, a lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family alleged.

No-knock entry is only granted in investigations where there is reasonable suspicion that an announced entry would be dangerous. In Taylor’s case, officers argued it was needed because “these drug traffickers have a history of attempting to destroy evidence, have cameras on the location that compromise detectives once an approach to the dwelling is made, and have a history of fleeing from law enforcement.”

In a recorded statement to investigators, Mattingly said officers executed the search warrant at Taylor’s home, which was considered a “soft target,” as other houses on Elliott Avenue were being searched. According to the police report, officers spent over two months conducting surveillance and even tracked one of Taylor’s phones. But the surveillance didn’t show that Walker, a legal firearm owner, was in Taylor’s house the night of the shooting—and the officers who entered her home believed she was alone.

Authorities initially claimed that, despite being granted a “no-knock” warrant, officers had “knocked on the door several times and announced their presence as police who were there with a search warrant.” They then “forced entry” and were immediately met with gunfire, authorities said.

The lawsuit, however, alleged that not only did the plainclothes officers enter the home “without knocking and without announcing themselves,” but they approached the house in unmarked cars “in a manner which kept them from being detected by neighbors.”

Walker was startled awake and believed the apartment was being burglarized. After the couple walked out into the hallway, terrified by “loud bangs sounds” they heard coming from the front door being broken off its hinges, Walker used his legal firearm to fire one gunshot in self defense, the lawsuit alleged. The shot, which hit Mattingly in the thigh, prompted the officers to return fire with at least a dozen shots—at least five bullets hitting Taylor.

“He didn’t know these were police officers, and they found no drugs in the apartment. None,” Rob Eggert, Walker’s lawyer, previously told The New York Times. “He was scared for his life, and her life.”

According to the lawsuit, no first aid was given to Taylor and she “lived for another five to six minutes” after the shooting before dying on the floor of her home. Photos of the crime scene, obtained by the Courier-Journal, showed 20 shell casings scattered outside the apartment, while bullet holes were found in the living room, kitchen, and parts of the bedroom.

Meanwhile, officers across town who initially couldn’t find Glover at his Elliott Avenue residence had located him at around 11:40 p.m. Nevertheless, they still executed the search warrant at Taylor’s home.

“LMPD’s decision to reassemble a team to hit [Taylor’s home in] Springfield, despite having already apprehended [Glover], was unreasonable, sloppy, unlawful, and without probable cause,” the family lawsuit alleged, claiming the three officers involved “jumped at the change to do so anyways.”

Hankison was later fired while Mattingly, Cosgrove and the detective who requested the warrant were put on administrative leave. An internal memo initially said the officers couldn’t be suspended because there wasn’t “indisputable evidence” of what happened during the raid. Six more officers are reportedly under investigation for their role in the raid.

The settlement reached earlier this month requires the presence of emergency medical personnel whenever a warrant is executed. It came after authorities learned an ambulance left Taylor’s apartment an hour before the raid—counter to standard practice—meaning the 26-year-old didn’t get help for more than 20 minutes after the shooting, when her boyfriend called 911.

The settlement with Taylor’s family reached in September also included reforms on how warrants are handled by authorities, including a new requirement that commanders approve all warrants before they are presented to a judge. The deal was the largest settlement paid by the city of Louisville for a police misconduct case.

In May, Kentucky prosecutors dismissed charges against Walker, who had been charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer. Walker has since filed a civil complaint against the city and P.D., claiming he is a victim of police misconduct.

“Kenny continues to reel from the death of the love of his life, but he is also the victim and survivor of police misconduct—misconduct that threatens his freedom to this day,” the lawsuit filed in September states.

The Taylor family’s lawsuit also alleged that the investigation into Glover should never have happened because a newly formed police unit “deliberately misled” narcotics detectives to target his home as part of a gentrification project. The city strongly denied the allegation.