    Louisville Cop Disciplined After Arresting World No. 1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler

    Rachel Olding

    Senior Breaking News Editor

    Scottie Scheffler tees off on the fifth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament.

    Adam Cairns/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

    The Louisville cop who arrested world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler on his way to the PGA Championship has been disciplined for not turning on his body-camera. As a result, there is no footage of the bizarre encounter, but Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said there is some footage from a dash-cam and a nearby fixed pole that captured some of it. Detective Bryan Gillis didn’t have his body-cam “operationally ready” and should have had it turned on but didn’t, Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Thursday. “His failure to do so is a violation of the LMPD policy on uniforms and equipment, subject category body-worn camera,” she said. His punishment was unspecified “corrective action.” Scheffler was arrested for allegedly injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of a fatal crash at about 6 a.m. last Friday. After having his mugshot taken and warming up in jail, Scheffler still made it to the golf course in time.

