Louisville Stuns Michigan State

The Sweet 16 isn’t so sweet—when you lose. There was a bitter taste in the mouths of the Michigan State Spartan squad as it became the NCAA tournament’s first No. 1 seed to fall, losing to Louisvill 57-44 Thursday night. In a low-scoring affair, the nation’s best-shooting team went cold from the floor, shooting just 28 percent, as veteran coach Rick Pitino led Louisville to its 29th win of the season. The Cardinals led 23-15 at halftime and never looked back, leading by double digits for much of the second half.