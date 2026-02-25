Louvre Director Steps Down Following ‘Heist of the Century’
The director of the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris has resigned, four months after the museum suffered a catastrophic heist that saw thieves get away with $100 million worth of French crown jewels. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he had accepted Laurence des Cars’ resignation, praising her decision to step down and describing it as “an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs both stability and a strong new impetus.” Des Cars, who became the first female director of the museum when she was appointed in 2021, had previously offered her resignation shortly after the robbery, but it was rejected at the time. She admitted following the heist—which saw thieves use a truck, a basket lift, and an extendable ladder to break into a second-story window and steal priceless Napoleonic-era jewels—that the “absolutely obsolete, even absent, technical infrastructure” in place at the museum was a “terrible observation” for the most-visited museum in the world. Five suspects have been charged in connection with the heist, but the location of the jewels is still unknown.