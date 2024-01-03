‘Love Is Blind’ Star Details ‘Traumatic’ Nightmare Orchestrated by Netflix: Lawsuit
‘RED FLAGS’
A former contestant on Love Is Blind alleges that producers behind the hit Netflix reality dating show knowingly paired her with a violent abuser—and are now trying to stop her from speaking out about the “traumatic” experience, according to a new lawsuit. Renee Poche, a veterinarian, had a fifth-season showmance with fellow contestant Carter Wall, whom her lawsuit claims was broke, jobless, unhoused, violent, and “actively addicted” to amphetamines and alcohol. Both Netflix and Delirium TV, the production company behind Love Is Blind, “had knowledge” of Wall’s issues, having extensively screened the contestants before putting them in front of the cameras. Poche and Wall made it all the way to the altar before she broke off their engagement, having noticed some “red flags,” she told PopSugar last year. The lawsuit, first reported by Variety, was filed after Delirium initiated a $4 million arbitration case against her in November for allegedly violating her nondisclosure agreement. It claims intentional infliction of emotional distress and labor civic code violations, and seeks to nullify Poche’s contract.