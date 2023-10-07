‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Contestant Sues Producers Over Alleged Sex Assault
‘EMOTIONAL DISTRESS’
A Love Is Blind contestant has filed suit against the show’s producers, alleging that they were responsible for her “false imprisonment” on set and that they turned a deaf ear to her claims of sexual assault against a fellow contestant, People reports. The lawsuit targets Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, which Tran Dang alleges are responsible for her relegation to a hotel room and for not taking action after another contestant, Thomas Smith, allegedly groped her and made unwanted sexual advances. Both contestants were part of season 5 of the show, but neither one appeared in the season when it aired. Dang is seeking $1 million in damages against the producers, who have maintained that the claims against them are meritless.