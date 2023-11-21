The First ‘Love Is Blind’ Baby Is on the Way
‘MIRACLES AND BLESSINGS’
Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski—who got married in front of the world after meeting on Love Is Blind—are expecting their first baby together in spring 2024, according to People. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people,” Bliss said. She added that even though it was a planned pregnancy, the news still caught her by surprise, giving her little time to tell her husband. “I had wanted to do this big thing and make this big surprise out of it and buy all this stuff that said ‘Daddy,’ but I didn’t have time to do all of that. So I bought a cake and I put ‘I Love You Dad’ on it. It was a really sweet moment and he was confused at first,” Bliss explained. Zack recalled that after he finally realized what had happened, he “was incredibly happy” and “felt really blessed.” On their child eventually getting to watch their parents’ courtship on the reality show, Bliss stated, “I think it’s really beautiful that they’ll be able to see their beginnings.” She continued, “Our story wasn’t a straight line but… people make mistakes and you can be redeemed and you can correct them.”