U.K. Beauty Queen Arrested in Barbados for COVID Escape Try
A former star of the hit British program Love Island and her boyfriend were arrested in Barbados as they allegedly tried to flee the island after he tested positive for COVID-19. Zara Holland, a former Miss Great Britain, and Elliott Love, were going through security at the airport when they were detained, The Sun reported. The newspaper says the couple were tested upon on arrival in Barbados and ordered to stay in their hotel room until the results came in. When Love’s came up positive, the pair were told they would be transferred to quarantine at a military base—which is when they reportedly decided to make a break for it and go back home. The Sun says they are now in a COVID ward at the hospital.