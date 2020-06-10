It was a milestone decades in the making. The entire history of film in the making, really.

Love, Simon was the first gay teen romance ever released by a major studio. It had the budget of a major studio, the marketing arm of a major studio, and everyone was meant to see and swoon over it, not just the gay community. That was huge.

It had an appealing protagonist, a fizzy cast of supporting characters, thrilling emotional highs, and an endearing, easy-to-root-for love story that culminated in one of those big, spectacular, only-in-the-movies grand romantic gestures: a fireworks-scored kiss at the top of a ferris wheel, to the cheers of everyone watching below. This one, for the first time in a movie like this, was between two boys.