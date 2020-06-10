‘Love, Victor’: The Charming Gay Teen Rom-Com Disney Said Wasn’t Kid-Friendly

Disney ruffled feathers when it ruled its ‘Love, Simon’ sequel series, ‘Love, Victor,’ not family appropriate. Now that we’ve seen the adorable gay romance, we call bullshit.

Kevin Fallon

Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hulu

It was a milestone decades in the making. The entire history of film in the making, really. 

Love, Simon was the first gay teen romance ever released by a major studio. It had the budget of a major studio, the marketing arm of a major studio, and everyone was meant to see and swoon over it, not just the gay community. That was huge.

It had an appealing protagonist, a fizzy cast of supporting characters, thrilling emotional highs, and an endearing, easy-to-root-for love story that culminated in one of those big, spectacular, only-in-the-movies grand romantic gestures: a fireworks-scored kiss at the top of a ferris wheel, to the cheers of everyone watching below. This one, for the first time in a movie like this, was between two boys.

