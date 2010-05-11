LPGA Golfer Found Dead

CHEAT SHEET
Erica Blasberg, a 25-year-old LPGA golfer, was found dead in her home in Nevada on Monday. Cause of death has not been determined, and officials are conducting a “death investigation.” In 2003, Blasberg was Golfweek’s College Player of the Year after she finished the season at No. 1 in the rankings. In a statement, her agent said, "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Erica Blasberg. To most of the world, Erica was known as a professional golfer, but she was more than that. She was a loving daughter to her parents and a compassionate and loyal friend. Erica had a good heart, was extremely kind and very thankful for what she had in her life."