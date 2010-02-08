Lt. Gov. Candidate Steps Down

CHEAT SHEET
It looks like it's back to pawnbrokering for Scott Lee Cohen: The Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Illinois stepped down after it came to light that he was accused of holding a knife to the throat of his prostitute ex-girlfriend and also beating his ex-wife. "This is the hardest thing that I ever had to do in my life," he said. "For the good of the people of the state of Illinois and the Democratic Party, I will resign.” A former pawnbroker, Cohen spent $2 million, most of it his own, to get elected—more than twice the amount all his opponents spend combined.