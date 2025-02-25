Crime & Justice

Luigi Mangione Makes Request to Fans Flooding Him With Pics

GOT THE PICTURE

The alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has already been inundated with gifts and donations.

Dan Ladden-Hall
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Luigi Mangione has made a request to fans sending him photos in jail.
Pool/Getty Images
Dan Ladden-Hall

Dan Ladden-Hall

Breaking News Editor

DanLaddenHall

dan.hall@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsMysterious Bruise Appears on Trump’s Hand After Aggressive Shake With Macron
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsPete Hegseth Gets Snippy With Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
MediaRachel Maddow Calls Out Her Own Network For Firing Non-White Hosts
William Vaillancourt
Media‘I’m Not Sorry’: Tearful Joy Reid Defends Canceled MSNBC Show
Corbin Bolies