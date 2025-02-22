Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
The Moment That Showed Luigi Mangione is Bigger Than Trump
CROWD CONTROLLED
Nine months after Donald Trump’s hush money trial, accused killer Luigi Mangione appeared in the same Manhattan courtroom—to much more fanfare.
Michael Daly
Special Correspondent
Published
Feb. 22 2025
12:17AM EST
Pool/Getty Images
Michael Daly
Special Correspondent
MichaelDalynyc
michael.daly@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Trumpland
Former Intelligence Officer Claims KGB Recruited Trump
Isabel van Brugen
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
exclusive
Donald Trump Shades Musk: ‘What the F*** Is Wrong With Him?’
David Gardner
Politics
Philly Trump Fan Shocked to Be Fired by ‘Wrecking Ball’ DOGE
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Secret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall