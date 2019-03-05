Luke Perry's Daughter Speaks Out After Her Father's Death

Actor Luke Perry's 18-year-old daughter, Sophie Perry, spoke out about her father's death for the first time in a Tuesday Instagram post. “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast... in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support,” she wrote. “I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.” She said she wasn't sure how to handle the situation, particularly in the “public eye.” “So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly,” she wrote. Page Six reports that Sophie came to her father's side from Malawi, where she was doing work on “community development projects” for the nonprofit One World Center. Luke Perry suffered a stroke last week, sending him to the hospital. He died on Monday at the age of 52. The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star was reportedly surrounded by his family, friends, and fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer at the time of his death.
