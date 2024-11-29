Lululemon’s Black Friday Event Is Live—Shop Its Best Sale of the Year Before It’s Gone

Scott Jennings, whose role as the reliably pro-Trump commentator in CNN panel discussions has provided no shortage of headline-making moments, has joined the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times, he announced Friday. “It’s true – I’ve accepted @DrPatSoonShiong invitation to join the editorial board of the @latimes,” Jennings, an alum of George W. Bush’s White House, wrote on X. “I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media and applaud Dr. Soon-Shiong’s move to bring balance to the editorial board.” Billionaire Times owner Soon-Shiong, who blocked the publication from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, said Wednesday he intended to bring on Jennings as part of changes to the editorial board. (When asked about the planned move later, he reportedly grew “combative” with an interviewer.) Earlier this year, Jennings was widely criticized for calling Muslim-American Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) a “public relations agent for Hamas.”
