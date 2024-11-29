Lululemon’s Black Friday Event Is Live—Shop Its Best Sale of the Year Before It’s Gone

Cheat Sheet
Pro-Trump CNN Commentator Lands L.A. Times Editorial Board Spot
OWNER’S REQUEST
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.29.24 9:40PM EST 
Scott Jennings on State of the Union.
CNN

Scott Jennings, whose role as the reliably pro-Trump commentator in CNN panel discussions has provided no shortage of headline-making moments, has joined the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times, he announced Friday. “It’s true – I’ve accepted @DrPatSoonShiong invitation to join the editorial board of the @latimes,” Jennings, an alum of George W. Bush’s White House, wrote on X. “I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media and applaud Dr. Soon-Shiong’s move to bring balance to the editorial board.” Billionaire Times owner Soon-Shiong, who blocked the publication from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, said Wednesday he intended to bring on Jennings as part of changes to the editorial board. (When asked about the planned move later, he reportedly grew “combative” with an interviewer.) Earlier this year, Jennings was widely criticized for calling Muslim-American Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) a “public relations agent for Hamas.”

Read it at X

2
‘Harry Potter’ Star Ordered to Pay $2.3M in Back Taxes
BLIMEY
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.29.24 8:27PM EST 
Published 11.29.24 8:21PM EST 
Rupert Grint.
Rupert Grint has been ordered to pay the equivalent of $2.3 million in back taxes. Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Rupert Grint, famous for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has been ordered to pay the equivalent of around $2.3 million in back taxes, according to The Times. He had been originally ordered to pay the sum in 2019, after HMRC, the British tax-collecting agency, investigated his returns from the 2011 to 2012 tax year. A payment of about $5.7 million to Grint from a company that managed his business affairs for “consideration for rights, records and goodwill” for his work had raised investigators’ eyebrows because it was listed as a capital asset. HMRC, though, determined that it was actually income and should have been subject to a greater tax. Although Grint had attempted to fight the verdict in court, Judge Harriet Morgan decided against him, finding that “derived substantially the whole of its value from the ­activities of” Grint, meaning that it should have been taxed as income. Grint, who starred in all eight of the hit wizardry films between 2001 and 2011, earned around $30 million for his work with the franchise, per The Times.

Read it at The Times

3
Joe Rogan Floats Trip to Mar-a-Lago to Record Podcast With Trump
NOW HE’LL TRAVEL
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.29.24 5:11PM EST 
Joe Rogan and Donald Trump
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Joe Rogan hinted Thursday that he would be open to visiting Mar-a-Lago to record a second interview with Donald Trump for his hugely popular podcast—even though he was unwilling to travel for an interview with Kamala Harris ahead of the election. “Yeah, we have to. We helped Trump get elected,” Rogan told his guest, comedian Ari Shaffir, on Thursday when asked about the prospect of recording at the president-elect’s Florida resort. Shaffir suggested that the session could take place on Jan. 14, when his Netflix comedy special is set to release. “Can we get together?” Shaffir asked. “Trump’s obviously going to walk on,” he added, to which Rogan and comedian Shane Gillis enthusiastically agreed. “One hundred percent,” Rogan said. “He’s gonna walk on if we do Mar-a-Lago.” In late October, Rogan hosted Trump in his Austin, Texas, studio for a wide-ranging three-hour interview. While Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent, also sought to share her message with Rogan’s massive audience—largely composed of young men—the podcaster said he would not do it unless she traveled to his studio. “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” Rogan wrote on X in October. The interview never took place.

Read it at New York Post

4
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Didn’t Get Invite to Royal Christmas: Report
LEFT OUT
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.29.24 8:27PM EST 
Published 11.29.24 7:23PM EST 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle weren’t invited to the royal family’s Christmas gathering at Sandringham House, one of King Charles’ countryside homes, a source told People on Friday. The pair haven’t attended the annual gathering since 2018, a few months after they married. The following year, they spent the holiday in Canada, and shortly afterward announced that they would “no longer be working members” of the royal family. Last year, the couple reportedly would have accepted an invitation if offered. In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Markle described a pleasant experience at her first Christmas at the estate in 2017. “I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham. Calling my mom, and she’s like, ‘How’s it going?’ And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s amazing,’” she recalled. “It’s just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun.” The strained Harry-Charles relationship could be improved by a potential retirement by the king’s private secretary, Daily Beast founding editor Tina Brown wrote recently.

Read it at People

5
Zelensky Suggests Peace Deal Possible if Ukraine Gets NATO Membership
A BIG IF
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.29.24 6:16PM EST 
Volodymyr Zelensky said 41 people were killed in a Russian missile strike in Poltava.
Oleksandr Kylmenko/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined his requirements for a peace deal with Russia on Friday. Asked to respond to President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine should cede territory, Zelensky told Sky News that if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization accepts Ukraine’s membership request, he will consider diplomatically negotiating Ukraine’s Russian-occupied territory at a later date. “If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control,” Zelensky said. “We need to do it fast. And then on the [occupied] territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way.” The war in Ukraine has been ongoing since Russia invaded in February 2022. Trump has suggested that once he assumes office, he will be able to end the war in 24 hours.

Read it at Sky News

6
‘Romy and Michele’ Star Says Cast Is ‘All In’ for Sequel
ANOTHER REUNION
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.29.24 4:16PM EST 
Actress Lisa Kudrow and actress Mira Sorvino attend the "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" Sherman Oaks Premiere on April 25, 1997 at GCC Sherman Oaks Theatres in Sherman Oaks, California.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star Mira Sorvino opened up about the status of a possible sequel. Sorvino, who starred alongside Lisa Kudrow in the hit 1997 comedy, said that the original cast is all set to return. “This is all pending, them making deals, them saying yes, but they’re all in there,” she said in an interview with People. Sorvino added that her and Kudrow are executive producers, and a director is already attached to the project. “But it’s not officially greenlit, so I can’t say that it’s officially greenlit,” she continued. The screenwriter of the original movie also returned with an “amazing funny script, which checks all the boxes for all the fans,” Sorvino said. The cult classic film follows two women who invent life stories to impress their classmates at their high school reunion. Sorvino said that there are “rumors of shooting [the sequel] second quarter next year.”

Read it at People

7
OnlyFans Star Reveals She’s Pregnant With Step-Brother’s Baby
FAMILY TIES
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.29.24 11:57AM EST 
Published 11.29.24 11:54AM EST 
Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci.
Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci. Scarletvas via Instagram

An Australian actress and OnlyFans star opened up about her relationship with her step-brother, who she is pregnant to after the pair got married in Sept. 2023. Speaking on the UNCENSORED podcast, Scarlet Vas, who first became famous from starring in the Australian show Neighbours, talked about meeting now-husband Tayo Ricci when they were teenagers. Once their parents got together they became “family,” they said. However, that didn’t deter them from pursuing a relationship—or profiting from it on OnlyFans. Ricci said that while they make some step-sibling content, it’s not to “the standard that people would expect.” “I’m not gonna lie, when I was young, I fantasized about it. Yeah, it just felt so wrong until it felt right,” Ricci said on the podcast.

Read it at Daily Mail

8
Ex-White House Staffers Angry at Biden Over Exit Photo Snub
BYE BYE BIDEN
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 11.29.24 3:35PM EST 
Joe Biden in the Oval Office.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

Joe Biden’s White House may soon face a mutiny from some of its alumni, but not for weighty issues like Israel’s war in Gaza. A contingent of former White House officials have been mulling a petition to the Biden administration over a lack of “departure photos,” the customary photos a president takes with outgoing staff and their families to honor their service, according to Politico. Biden had stopped doing the photos for months this year (perhaps dealing with other, potentially more pressing concerns), and when the White House did resume them this month, they only extended the offer to current staff—and without the usual plus ones. It prompted a number of former staffers to air their grievances in a group chat, where the petition was considered. A White House official told Politico the group would soon be invited to get their “clicks” with Biden in the Oval Office, though it’s unclear when over the next two months. “The staffers who gave everything to this President,” a former official wrote to their old colleagues, according to Politico, "who missed anniversaries, birthdays, their own doctors appointments, knowing democracy itself was on the line, deserve at the very least a proper goodbye from the man who says he owes them everything.”

Read it at Politico

9
Alabama A&M Football Star Dies After Team Prematurely Said He Had Passed Away
GONE TOO SOON
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 11.29.24 4:07PM EST 
Medrick Burnett Jr.
GoFundMe

An Alabama A&M University linebacker was pronounced dead this week after he suffered a head injury during a game last month. Medrick Burnett Jr., 20, died on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail, weeks after he went on life support after a head-to-head collision with another player during an Oct. 26 game against Alabama State University. Burnett spent weeks in the ICU, and his family wrote on GoFundMe that he was suffering from brain bleeding and a swollen brain. Alabama A&M University wrongly informed its community that Burnett died on Tuesday, regarding him as a man whose “positive energy, leadership, and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him,” but the family later said that Burnett was still fighting for his life.

Read it at Daily Mail

10
Taylor Swift Arrives With Travis Kelce’s Mom for Chiefs’ Game
CHIEF SUPPORTER
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Published 11.29.24 3:05PM EST 
Taylor Swift walks into the stadium alongside Donna Kelce prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Taylor Swift walks into the stadium alongside Donna Kelce prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has touched down in Kansas City to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The tight end will be supported by his pop megastar girlfriend and his mom, Donna Kelce, who pulled up in red outfits ahead of the Black Friday game at Arrowhead Stadium (kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET). Scott Swift, Taylor’s dad, walked behind them. It comes as Swifties braved horror temps to queue for her official Eras Tour book. As part of the foreword, Swift wrote: “I decided to create the longest, most ambitious show I’d ever even attempted. Averaging at 3 hours and 15 minutes, the 45 songs played. My goal was for every fan to leave that show knowing I gave them absolutely everything I had.”

Read it at PEOPLE

