Lululemon's Official Black Friday Sale Isn't Here Yet, But You Can Already Shop These Early Deals

As per usual, Lululemon hasn’t officially confirmed any Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale details just yet, but if last year’s epic sale event is any indication for what Lululemon’s Black Friday sale 2021 may look like, there’s a lot of reasons to get excited—and start making your pre-holiday wish list right now.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that because Lululemon is a Canadian brand and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically American shopping “holidays” it’s never a definite guarantee of what will be on offer. With that being said though, for the past four years, Lululemon's Black Friday sale consistently offered some pretty generous deals throughout the website—in fact, a couple of years ago their Cyber Deals sale event caused the site to crash. Either way, we’re pretty confident that this year’s sale is going to be equally as awesome as the previous years.

Last year, Lululemon's sale team set aside a section of their site exclusively for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which was chock full of steeply discounted Wunder Under leggings (one of their best-sellers), men’s running shorts and best-selling hoodies, chic bomber jackets and so much more. Sale prices were marked down anywhere from 20 to 60 percent off, so you can bet stock started to sell out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart ahead of the Lululemon Black Friday sale launch for a speedy checkout (and to make sure you get the size, style, colorway etc. before it runs out).

This year, Lululemon has already added TONS of new inventory to their “We Made Too Much” sale section, and honestly, the prices and selection are on par with what we expect for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you may as well take advantage of Lululemon’s early Black Friday deals now. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite Lulu pieces you can already get on discount.

Shop all of Lululemon's Early Black Friday Sale. Shop Here >

Shop All Lululemon's Early Black Friday Sale Here Lululemon's early Black Friday Sale (in the "We Made Too Much" section) is full of Cyber Week-worthy deals to shop ahead of the holiday craze. Shop at Lululemon $

Lululemon Align High Rise Pant Down from $98 Lululemon's high-rise Align pants are one of the brand's best-sellers for a reason. They're comfortable, contouring, sweat-wicking, and chic. Buy at Lululemon $ 49

Lululemon Hooded Define Nulu Jacket Down from $128 Another longtime best-seller of the brand, the Define jacket is one activewear staple everyone should at least one of. Buy at Lululemon $ 64

Lululemon Men's Commission Shorts Down from $88 Lululemon's Commission Shorts (in the classic fit) for men are the perfect versatile bottom for workouts, golf, and casual outings. Buy at Lululemon $ 59

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew Down from $108 As the name suggests, there's a reason this boyfriend-fit crew sweatshirt went viral on the Internet. We love the marble print, but it's also available in solid colorways too. Buy at Lululemon $ 54

