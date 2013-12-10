Lululemon Founder Quits

CHEAT SHEET
Downward-facing chairman. Lululemon leader and founder Chip Wilson is stepping down after a sore year for the yogawear giant. First, a recall was issued for Lululemon's see-through yoga pants, and then the company was sued for allegedly hiding defects in the pants and defrauding shareholders. Last month, Wilson was forced to apologize after saying pants don't work for "some women's bodies." TOMS Shoes president Laurent Potedevin will effectively take over the company, replacing Christine Day as CEO.