    LulzSec Publishes Thousands of Passwords

    Alex Wong / Getty Images

    The hacker group LulzSec is really trying to get on the news. A day after bringing down the CIA’s website, the group published 62,000 usernames and passwords they say were stolen in the group’s recent hack attacks. They didn’t say what the names and passwords were for. Instead, they invited people to test them out randomly across the Internet. Accounts on Facebook, Amazon, Gmail, Yahoo!, and World of Warcraft appear to have been breached as a result of the password dump.

    Read it at Los Angeles Times