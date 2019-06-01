Lunch With Warren Buffet Sells for $4.57 Million at Charity Auction

An online charity bid for lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway fetched a record $4,567,888 this year. The online auction took place over five days on eBay and ended on Friday night with 18 bids from five people. The previous record bids for lunch with the 88-year-old magnate were at $3,456,789 in both 2012 and 2016. The proceeds will go toward the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco charity that helps those who are poor, homeless, or fighting substance abuse. The winner can bring up to seven friends to the famed Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan to dine with Buffett.