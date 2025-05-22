Lutnick Teases Imminent Launch of Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Visa
Want to buy permanent U.S. residency for a cool $5 million? According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the website to register interest in a U.S. “gold card” should be up within a week. At an Axios “Building the Future” event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the Trump administration official said he expects the Trumpcard.gov website to launch in about a week. “The details of that will come soon after, but people can start to register,” he said, according to CNN. “Everyone I meet who’s not an American is going to want to buy the card if they have the fiscal capacity,” he said, per Axios. President Donald Trump announced the “gold card” in February, saying it would allow non-Americans to buy “Green Card privileges, plus.” He showed off a physical version of the literally gold-colored card last month, telling reporters, “for $5 million this could be yours.” It has a picture of his face on it and reads “the Trump card.” Lutnick on Wednesday framed the program as a way to help the U.S. pay off its debt. Experts have questioned whether Trump has the legal authority to implement the scheme without congressional approval.