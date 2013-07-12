L’Wren Scott Designs New Concert Clothes for BF Mick Jagger; Mad Men Costume Designer Gets Reality Show

L’Wren Scott Designs New Costumes for BF Mick Jagger: Power couple L’Wren Scott and Mick Jagger collaborated to create new costumes for the Stones’s performances this summer at Hyde Park and Glastonbury-- two places both iconic and sentimental to the band’s past. Adhering to noteworthy outfits of Jagger’s early days, Scott recreated (and updated) pieces from the band’s famous 1969 concert “Stones in the Park” for their return to Hyde Park: “Scott designed a butterfly jacket in homage to the hundreds of cabbage white butterflies the band released" before their "Stones in the Park" performance, as well as a taffeta recreation of Jagger’s '69 tunic. For Glastonbury, Jagger told Scott he wanted “something very English — an oak leaf." “That’s where we started from in the Glastonbury show, nobody [in the audience] realized they were really oak leaves [on the jacket] — but I did,” he said. Saturday’s concert at Hyde Park is the final performance of the band’s “50 & Counting” tour. [WWD]

Mad Men Costume Designer Gets Reality Show: Janie Bryant, the mastermind behind Mad Men, is taking her design talents to the reality world. According to The Telegraph, Bryant is “in the process of developing a design competition series with E.J. Johnston and James Deutch, the makers of NBC’s Fashion Star.” The show, which is reportedly named Janie Bryant’s Hollywood, will challenge designers to create with the Hollywood world in mind – possible tasks include “creat[ing] a garment in the style of a classic Hollywood film, or a celebrity’s signature style.” Further details on the network the series will air or a release date have yet to be confirmed. [The Telegraph]

A First Look at Vivienne Westwood's Virgin Airlines Uniforms: Vivienne Westwood’s fashionably updated version of Virgin Airlines’s uniforms are in – and they’re certainly not a disappointment. The classic red crew attire maintains their staple color, but are now “glamorous yet practical, with a 40’s French couture influence and quintessentially sharp British tailoring.” Today, over 180 Virgin Airlines members will be testing out their new looks, ensuring that the outfits are as comfortable as they are stylish. [ELLE UK]

Juicy Couture Designers Want Their Label Back: Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, founders of Juicy Couture, may be ready to return to the brand they left in 2010. The design duo are reportedly trying to buy the company back from Fifth & Pacific Cos., the corporation that has owned Juicy Couture since 2003. While Juicy "has yet to generate the level of excitement it did when its founders were in place and $100+ tracksuits were still desirable," having the founders back in control may allow for a brand revamp. [Fashionista]