Lyft Driver Who Attacked Country Singer Clare Dunn Arrested: Police
CAUGHT
A Nashville Lyft driver who allegedly assaulted a country singer and left her in a ditch in late June has been arrested, WKRN-TV reports. During the June 26 incident, singer Clare Dunn told 46-year-old Albert Boakye that he’d missed a turn, at which point the driver got out of his car, dragged her out of her seat, and shoved her into a ditch before driving off, according to police. Dunn left the encounter with cuts and bruises. Boakye was finally arrested and charged with assault on Tuesday morning after his Lyft photo helped officers identify him. Dunn worried for the safety of other women in the weeks it took to track him down. “He’s out on the street—is he doing this to someone else?” Dunn said in an interview with People. “Does he have a wife he’s abusing? Does he have a girlfriend he’s abusing like this? Because he obviously has no regard right now?”