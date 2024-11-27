Crime & Justice

Lyle Menendez’s Estranged Wife Slams Resentencing Delay

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’

The resentencing hearing, originally scheduled for Dec. 11, has been pushed back to the end of January.

Grace Harrington
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Lyle Menendez and Rebecca Sneed
Handout

The wife of convicted killer Lyle Menendez slammed the decision to delay a resentencing hearing for her husband and his brother Erik Menendez until late January.

“Tomorrow will be the guys’ 35th Thanksgiving in prison. Next month will be their 35th Christmas in prison,” Rebecca Sneed wrote Wednesday on a Facebook page dedicated to Lyle.

“And today is Erik’s 35th birthday in prison,” she continued. “We can wish him a happy birthday while being outraged. Enough is enough.”

Erik, who turned 54 on Wednesday, and Lyle, 56, have been in prison since 1990 for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Their case has received renewed interest after a recent documentary and a Netflix drama focused on the sexual abuse allegations against their father.

Josh Fiallo
Lyle Menendez and Rebecca Menendez

Sneed announced earlier this month that she and Lyle had separated after more than 20 years of marriage amid reports of his love affair with British college student Milly Bucksey.

Outgoing District Attorney George Gascón recommended last month that the Menendez brothers’ sentences be reduced to 50 years with parole, which would make them immediately eligible for parole.

The pair appeared in court via Zoom on Monday, the first time they’ve been in front of a judge in years. The resentencing hearing, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 11, was pushed back until Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Incoming DA Nathan Hochman, who will be sworn in on Dec. 2 after defeating Gascón earlier this month, said he wants to review the evidence in the case.

