    Four Arrested Over Murder of Northern Irish Journalist Lyra McKee

    BREAKTHROUGH

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Charles McQuillan / Getty

    Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead while covering a riot last year. A dissident Irish republican paramilitary group, the New IRA, previously admitted to carrying out the April 2019 murder in Derry. Four unnamed men were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday, according to BBC News, and only their ages were released: 20, 27, 29, and 52. Police have repeated an appeal for information, with Det. Supt. Jason Murphy saying: “I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us. I have previously given my personal assurance relating to anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and I renew this assurance today, as we approach the anniversary of Lyra’s murder.” McKee, 29, was an award-winning journalist and was seen by many in the Northern Irish media as a rising star.

