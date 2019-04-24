Theresa May and Irish President to Attend Murdered Journalist Lyra McKee's Funeral

British prime minister Theresa May and Irish president Michael Higgins will both attend the funeral of murdered Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee which will take place in Belfast later today. McKee, 29, was shot dead by the New IRA last Thursday while reporting on rioting in Derry. The Irish taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Vradkar and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will also be at the service. Protestant and Catholic clergy will take part in the ceremony, as well as politicians from across the political divide, in order to remember McKee “someone who spoke to and made friends with anybody and everybody, no matter what their background,” her family said. They added that she had a “warm and innocent heart,” and that she was “the greatest listener and someone who had time for everyone.” McKee's partner, Sara Canning, said the service would be a “celebration of her life” and requested that people “wear Hufflepuff, Harry Potter or Marvel related T-shirts ... I know she would love it.”